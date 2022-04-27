There's precious little time left to educate about the urgent need for passing the LOT increase to fund housing. Ignore the specious arguments that preach "perfect" solutions and nitpick existing plans. We have been skating around solutions for decades—that's why we are facing this horrible worker housing shortage in the first place. Ketchum is slowly dying, restaurants first. Construction is stretched paper thin. Many businesses are more short-staffed than ever in our history. Issuing grandiose statements on how to fix the problem? With "friends" like that, Ketchum doesn’t need enemies whose real goal seems to be sabotaging progress. Let’s get real. We don’t need to be lectured by the super-affluent.
Gary Hoffman
Ketchum
