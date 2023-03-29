Here's a quote from a March 20 U.N. climate report: “Now is the time for an era of co-investment in bold solutions. As the narrow window of opportunity to stop climate change rapidly closes, the choices that governments, the private sector, and communities now make—or do not make—will go down in history.”
Locally, fires, smoke, floods and drought are changes experienced in one lifetime. Worldwide, hurricanes, Europe snow droughts (are we next?), water shortages, sea-level rise are also recent extreme phenomena. Many of us make efforts at limiting our footprint, limited by our own economic scale.
What is our valley saying in looking away while the greatest carbon emitters, supposed economic leaders who have the most leverage to help our planet, fly into our valley in large, noisy, polluting, mostly empty jets without comment, compensation, climate offset or protest? What choices are we making as a community and what is our legacy? Trickle-down dollars to trade for our children’s planet’s future?
