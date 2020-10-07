The Sept. 30 editorial (“Grim Reaper in residence?”) questioned the increase in COVID-19 cases when mask compliance has been high. The answer is because people are using them improperly. Same goes for gloves. Masks reduce spittle from entering the atmosphere and they get soaked with bacteria and viruses, especially when the same mask is worn all day. People constantly touch their masks and even hang them under their chin or off their ear. Or they’ll just cover their mouth and leave the nostrils out.
Having spent over 30 years wearing a mask in the operating room, if I accidentally touched my mask I would have to leave the operating room, scrub and gown and glove all over, because the germs on my mask would get on my gloves and that would contaminate the wound. We also change our masks between surgeries, or during surgery if it’s a long case. From what I’ve seen, masks are only providing a false sense of security and a fallacious sense of being a good person. But they’re not preventing spread of infection. No Level I scientific article has been published showing that community use of masks prevents infection.
A person who does not wear a mask, but who socially distances and sanitizes things they touch, is less likely to transmit disease than someone who constantly adjusts their soggy, homemade, cotton face cover and carelessly touches everything in sight.
So, when the bag boy adjusts his mask before he hands your groceries to you, assume he has COVID-19 and you have been contaminated—not infected, just contaminated. Same for any social interaction. Wear the mask, socially distance, sanitize or wash your hands compulsively, open public doors with a sanitizer cloth (not reused gloves), and don’t touch your mask! It can be done—health care workers do it all day.
Timothy Floyd, M.D., Hailey
