As a Ketchum born 'n’ raised, 30-year-old local, I want to continue to live in Ketchum. That long-term opportunity is being extinguished. We have a valley-wide affordable housing crisis.
This town is deeply rooted in my DNA and I have soaked in every ounce of life here in our paradise. I left the valley just before I turned 18 and have lived in places like Belize, Thailand, Australia and NYC. Yet, my wandering heart brought me back to the place that will always be home, Ketchum.
Since returning to the valley, I started two businesses that I could operate anywhere. I wish to be here. I am invested in this community. I love living in my hometown. Not without a fight or debate will I allow my future here to be extinguished due to losing my rental and the lack of available affordable housing.
If Ketchum is where you want to have your second home because you also fell in love with this place, then build away! If you love working at one of the local restaurants and are happiest living a ski bum life, have at it! Because, truly, one of these demographics does not exist without the other.
I am the Lorax of affordable housing: I speak for those struggling to call this valley home.
Unless we care a whole awful "LOT" about affordable housing, nothing is going to get better, it’s just not. Vote YES for the LOT tax on May 17th ballot.
Esther Williams
Ketchum
The LOT sales tax we all pay into as locals is used to promote the tourist industry. We give the money to the airlines so they can bring more people here. Vote No to bringing more people here ! Right now we have no property for sale and nothing for rent in our community, slow the growth, vote no on tourism, vote no on a new LOT tax .
This is misinformation. The new LOT revenues will not be used for tourism. The proposed legislation states: "The new revenues generated from such additions will solely be used for the purposes of Workforce Housing Provision and Support"
source: https://www.projectketchum.org/local-option-tax/
@MtExpress please remove this comment above as it is clearly misleading and false.
