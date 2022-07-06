As our nation continues to absorb the House of Representatives' Jan. 6, 2021 Special Committee hearings, I'm constantly aware of stark contradictions between sworn witness testimony and media-based political rhetoric/commentary.
On one hand is information presented under oath—involving serious legal jeopardy for lying—to tell "the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth, so help you God," often on national television, and always with enormous personal/professional risk. On the other hand are people who refuse to say anything under oath—except for "I take the Fifth" (i.e. the Constitution's Fifth Amendment, which affords the right to avoid self-incrimination).
Meanwhile, many in the latter group can't say enough—often while being paid—to audiences, toothless TV interviewers and pliant print outlets (when the risk of perjury doesn't exist).
Should Americans infer anything with respect to this stark difference?
Jeremy Fryberger
Ketchum
