Years ago, 34 to be exact, I wrote a book to support children in growing their feelings vocabulary, i.e., to strengthen their EQ, or emotional quotient. The word, respect, is a foundational word, learned by example during childhood in the home, school, community or globally. Children who are respectful and kind to animals are more likely to demonstrate that practice to humans. It’s obvious, while watching any of Bob Poole’s films about elephant behavior, that animals have emotions.
A few signs of showing respect for animals:
- Joining organizations that go to court on behalf of non-human animals to give them freedom.
- Becoming educated about the harmful effect on the wolf pack after the killing of an alpha female. Not feeding the wild animals when you visit a national park. Observe them in their natural environment, learning from and respecting their existence.
- Participating in eco-tourism, particularly wolf tourism, and learn how it brings economic abundance to the state. Then ask yourself, “Why doesn’t Idaho adopt a mindset shift?”
The problem with wolfs is the attention their annihilation diverts from the plight of wildlife generally, It`s not just wolves. it`s raccoons, beaver, fox, marten, otter, porcupine, coyotes, badger, skunks, gophers, prairie dogs, bob cats... to name a few of the creatures we kill indiscriminately within the laws of our nation.
