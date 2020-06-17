Does the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office condemn law enforcement’s overwhelmingly widespread use of militarized tactics and chemical weapons against its own American civilians?
Even after Sheriff Harkins’ Facebook statement on June 2, the answer is still unknown.
Given the statement, the focus somehow rigidly remains on the bad apple cops. Sheriff Harkins writes, “Please remember these few bad officers do not represent law enforcement as a whole, millions of us do it for the right reasons and truly care about the people we serve and protect.” I highly respect our specific county’s law enforcement, especially because it keeps its total budget as low as 5 percent of the county’s education budget, at least by my calculations. However, the previous two weeks (and arguably the entirety of law enforcement) have clearly falsified the bad apple argument.
And why does law enforcement refuse to provide the bad apple argument with protesters? We cannot expect untrained civilians to behave with composure at all times. Furthermore, many criminals co-opt this movement in order to justify their looting. Let it be very clear that the overwhelming majority of protesters condemn violence and looting. Why is it that the highly trained regiment that is law enforcement rots in entirety from “a few bad apples”?
Do Sheriff Harkins and Chief England, as well as Mayor Burke and Gov. Little, as civil servants, condemn the law enforcement’s widespread use of militarized tactics and chemical weapons against its own American civilians? Tear gas was banned during wartime by Geneva in 1925—banned against your enemy, let alone your own people.
Paul Davis, Sun Valley
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
In recent years, there has been a move away from traditional styled uniformed policing. There has also been a militarized move toward heavy handed tactics and equipment. The proliferation of Swat styled teams and their over use- even in simple arrest situations- has certainly become more prevalent.
The flip side is that while citizens have a right to peacefully protest- they have no right to break laws, vandalize property, or tear down statues. That Mayors and cities are allowing criminal conduct such as that to take place is a clear violation of their oaths of office.
I am certainly not worried about how the police do their jobs. If I were you Paul I'd be far more worried about the poor performance of Mayors, councils, and cities that think it's ok to abandon the rule of law. We elect and pay these people to supervise, to protect our lives and property- if they aren't going to do that- one wonders why we have them in the first place.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In