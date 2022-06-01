It is great that we recently had an election and had a great turnout. I think there is some confusion. When asked which party do you represent, I saw Republican, Democratic, Non-Partisan, Constitution and Libertarian. Where was the Democrat Party? Where did the Democrats go to vote? Government is a tricky business and to introduce a new party called Democratic during an election is interesting. I believe that the word democratic comes from the word democracy, meaning "a government by the people," and a political unit that has a democratic government." So, it appears that our leaders have installed a new party called Democratic. Have we lost command of the English language? Hmm....
Robert Newcomb
Ketchum
