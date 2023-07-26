I was happy to see, and 100% agree with, the editorial opinion, "What you don't know ..." (7/19/23 Express). I wrote the Express a letter to this effect over a year ago, again voicing that question to the Land Conservancy Survey performed at Ketchum, Hailey and Bellevue. I've never seen a response. But the question of our aquifers and what the Wood River Valley can sustain in the way of farming, building and recreation remains to be answered. In the meantime, where are the fish?
The 2013 fire destroyed 144 square miles of forested land. "Snow-mageddon" in the 2016-17 winter led to severe flooding with an ash runoff that probably clogged the gills and killed thousands of rainbows. More drought led to three years of trout rescues below Bellevue. Then COVID. COVID put people outdoors. For two more years, every tailout, every bend in Silver Creek, the Wood, and the Lost River were stacked with fisherman escaping COVID, ripping fish lips in the process. They cannot sustain this pressure. This year's Brown Drake hatch at Silver Creek: hoards of flies, very few fish rising. Same for the Wood: the Green Drake hatch, no fish. Yes, the river is high, but where are the rises? And the answer is ominous. Where are the fish?
Fish and Game and the hydrologists that know the numbers—both in water resources and in fish habitat—need to take a hard look at this. The solutions may be very difficult for sportsmen, farmers and builders in this valley. To not study this will be worse.
