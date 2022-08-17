In a Mountain Express article on April 20, 2022, Greg Dunfield, the developer of the Bluebird Village Affordable Housing Project, stated that he planned to start construction in May 2022 after an additional investment of $1.9 million from the city of Ketchum. This $1.9 million is in addition to $2.4 million previously committed by Ketchum and $821,000 committed by KURA. This is on top of Ketchum contributing land, which estimates put over $6 million. A total over $11.1 million, not including the lost real-estate taxes for over 15 years.
It is now August, and there is no construction on the site. KURA paid for the demolition of the building. There are clearly issues facing the project.
How much more money will the developer demand from the city to build the under-parked, mid-rise apartment building in the center of Ketchum? Will he request it before he starts construction? During construction? Or to finish construction? It seems our city has retained all of the risks of ownership with none of the controls or benefits. We could easily be into this project for many more millions of dollars. All without a vote of the residents. The $11.5 million Ketchum Fire Department building required a vote to issue a bond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
Last Monday, the City Planner got KURA to give this project another $8500. Dunfield asks—This administration gives. Meanwhile, we have done almost nothing else for workforce housing in this administration. One could argue they have mad the situation worse ( Marriott). They are sitting on land in the industrial zone they could (and could have) turn into employee housing on a much faster basis to people who actually work in Ketchum. I have come to the opinion from their actions (rather than their words) that our elected officials don’t care about housing Ketchum workers. They care about building Bluebird, with income caps the make it unlikely that many Ketchum workers will live there and incents employers to depress wages below the prevailing wage rate in Ketchum. From start to finish it will have been 6 years. Look at how much housing has been built in Hailey during that time period. Something doesn’t compute.
Another hole in the ground waiting to exist.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In