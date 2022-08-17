In a Mountain Express article on April 20, 2022, Greg Dunfield, the developer of the Bluebird Village Affordable Housing Project, stated that he planned to start construction in May 2022 after an additional investment of $1.9 million from the city of Ketchum. This $1.9 million is in addition to $2.4 million previously committed by Ketchum and $821,000 committed by KURA. This is on top of Ketchum contributing land, which estimates put over $6 million. A total over $11.1 million, not including the lost real-estate taxes for over 15 years.

It is now August, and there is no construction on the site. KURA paid for the demolition of the building. There are clearly issues facing the project.

How much more money will the developer demand from the city to build the under-parked, mid-rise apartment building in the center of Ketchum? Will he request it before he starts construction? During construction? Or to finish construction? It seems our city has retained all of the risks of ownership with none of the controls or benefits. We could easily be into this project for many more millions of dollars. All without a vote of the residents. The $11.5 million Ketchum Fire Department building required a vote to issue a bond.

