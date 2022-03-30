The current period of avarice we have seen here recently is shocking. I have never witnessed so many people throw out human decency and respect for dollars in such an unashamed way. We were once a community bonded by mutual respect for the lifestyles we chose to live and what it took to make these lifestyles work. Both the wealthy and the workers could see each other as people. We did not kick business owners out of the shops they had been renting for 20 years to make more money. We did not think it was okay to squeeze every last dollar from someone who occupied our rental properties. Those who owned parts of the community did so and allowed others to be a part even if they could not afford to be owners themselves. To see people gouging those they share a community with, in the housing market or outside it, is saddening and disappointing. When did this become acceptable? When did this become the way locals treated each other?
I say this knowing it will not change the minds of those who already acted in this way. They have walked down that path; there is no going back. I say it to perhaps dissuade those who have lived here for years and are sitting on the fence, wondering if they should or should not give in to what others are doing. Is this what we want to be as a Valley? Is "Profit Over People" the new subtitle we want on the "Welcome to Ketchum" sign? What made this place great is that it wasn’t like the rest of America. It was a place where people could live together no matter what class they were a part of. We still have a chance to turn this around.
Cody Lee
Hailey
