When I first visited Galena Lodge one winter in the 1980s, I remember the floor was heated to 85 degrees and I took a nap on their couch. It was my favorite place then, and it is my favorite place in our Valley now.
Galena Lodge is anchored by a dedicated staff, concessionaires Erin and Don, and managers Chelan and Kyle. Last winter, as I sat outside on one of the picnic tables, I called the lawn “Ketchum’s Living Room.”
Like all other entities, Galena has infrastructure needs. The lodge, the employee cabins and yurts, the rental yurts, the vehicles, all need maintenance and renewal. On a recent Sunday at lunch at Galena, I wondered: Could shares in Galena be sold to the community? It can be patterned after the shares sold for the Green Bay Packers to update their stadium. It’s investment in the community, the future of our sports, and the culture of this community we love so much.
If 5,000 shares were sold at $100 apiece, that would generate $500,000. Currently, shares of the Green Bay packers are available for $300. So 5,000 shares at $300 would generate $1,500,000. Multiple or single shares could be bought and held, or given as a gift. The dividend would not be financial, but an investment in our community’s legacy. From time to time, more shares could be made available as more infrastructure needs are identified.
Who is interested in this concept?
Liz Keegan, Ketchum
Or, Galena Lodge could just do a fundraiser and raise money the normal way?
I am?
