Last week, my husband and I received a tax refund from the state of Idaho. Apparently, the Idaho Legislature cannot think of anything to do with the money. Perhaps they need some suggestions. How about a few dollars for preschool education? The long-term return on such investment is about $7 dollars per $1 spent. Or full day kindergarten? Too expensive for this state. How about raising teacher salaries? Idaho keeps losing teachers who cannot afford to live here, and salaries have decreased by 2% in the last 10 years. How about raising the per pupil expenditure in education? Idaho, of all states, is dead last in that department.
We decided to send the full amount of our tax refund to Reclaim Idaho, a voter-initiated movement to fund public education at meaningful levels.
Louisa Moats, Sun Valley
