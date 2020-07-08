We residents of Stanley have been watching with increasing horror the blatant disregard of SNRA rules and regulations. It seems as though entitled mega-wealthy are intent on making the Sawtooth country their own private playground.
With regard to the recent outrageous harassment of a work crew by a low-flying private helicopter, the operator, according to Forest Service court filings, and presumed pilot of the helicopter, built his starter castle on the Salmon River in the mid valley without first consulting with the Forest Service as encouraged, according to the SNRA’s public lands administrator, thereby destroying that particular viewshed.
The helicopter operator’s brother recently bought a huge ranch just west of Stanley. The ranch had an existing legal easement for a trail from Stanley to Redfish—a project that locals and the Forest Service had been planning for years. Brother No. 2 is in the process of building his huge home (complete with an indoor swimming pool). The trail right of way is located across a remote part of his almost 2,000-acre property—not close to the house.
It seems to me that entitled brother No. 2 doesn’t want to see folks using the trail and ruining his view. He seems unconcerned that his inappropriately large house and outbuildings have already sullied the iconic view of the Sawtooth Range for the rest of us.
I know that many Wood River residents care deeply about the SNRA. We need your help! Please email SNRA Area Ranger Kirk Flannigan at kirk.flannigan@usda.gov and tell him that you support the planned trail and urge him to strongly defend the SNRA guidelines.
Ellen Glaccum, Stanley
