Idaho code states that “no person may allow a dog to take, chase, pursue, or kill any big game animal. Any dog found running at large and which is actively tracking, pursuing, harassing, attacking or killing deer or any other big game animal may be destroyed without criminal or civil liability by the director, or any peace officer, or other persons authorized to enforce the Idaho Fish and Game laws.”
While Nordic skiing Tuesday, Feb. 21, at Quigley, I watched an unleashed dog chase a mule deer for over a half-mile before finally catching it in the deep snow. While the dog didn’t kill the doe outright, it did manage to rip her throat out so she did bleed out quickly.
We can and should be able to do better than this in this valley.
