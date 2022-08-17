Say no to the $25 million school levy. According to the Associated Press, Congress has appropriated close to $200 billion of aid to public schools to help them address the issues that arose from COVID. Much of the dollars were to go for physical plant upgrades such as ventilation. The Idaho state website indicates that Idaho's share of those funds was almost $450 million. These dollars represent taxpayers’ commitment to public schools.
Before we are asked to further add to our tax burden, particularly during these times of high inflation and recession, the Blaine County School Board should identify the amount of money they received in COVID funds, indicate how they spent these dollars, and their rationale for additional funds for physical plant facilities given the stated purpose of the COVID funds.
I believe taxpayers deserve this information and a fuller explanation of why an additional $25 million are required, before they put the levy on the ballot. Please vote NO on Aug. 30 to indicate your desire for more complete information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In