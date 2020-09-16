“It is what it is.” That was Trump’s response when he was told that there were now 180,000 deaths from Covid. I don’t blame him for the virus, but he has failed to protect us from its spread. He takes no responsibility.
Trump is attacking the environment and is in denial about global warming. I would like my children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren to have a planet on which to live. But Trump puts corporate profits ahead of clean air and safe water.
Trump has friended our foes and alienated our allies. How can he possibly call Putin a good guy when Putin is a dictator who poisons his rivals? Trump not only ridiculed Sen. John McCain’s service, he has called our military heroes “suckers and losers.” We must expect so much more from our commander in chief.
Trump’s support of white supremacy groups is deeply disturbing. He is fanning the flames of hate and injustice. He is not trying to calm the waters but, instead, is roiling them. These are not the words and actions of a leader.
Trump’s latest gambit is to threaten to do away with the payroll tax. If that were to happen, it could mean the end of Social Security. Such a short-sighted, thoughtless act would leave so many of our seniors hurting and vulnerable. We deserve better.
We need a president with government know-how (Biden has more than 40 years of government service) and the experience and judgment to lead our country during turbulent times.
Please make the right choice in November and restore sanity to our country. Please join me in voting for Joe Biden.
Carol Bearup, Twin Falls
