Even after endless weeks of living inside the “heat dome” and watching Blaine County’s “extreme drought” turn into “extraordinary drought,” the recent minutes of rain reminds me of summers past and almost washes away memories of this season’s weather stresses.
But the reality is that we still need to adapt to the local and global impacts of climate change (including longer droughts here, extreme flooding there) and we still need to work to slow climate change down. Using our extreme irrigation methods to sustain lush green lawns needs to be replaced with a local aesthetic and ideas in how to make more resilient yards and public spaces that can take the chaotic and extreme weather in our changing climate.
An Express poll earlier this summer showed almost three quarters of the respondents reduced water for their yards in response to our drought. You can see who those conservationists are when you drive by their golden speckled lawns with watering shadows clearly showing. Perversely, daily watering still flies in the dry, noonday air along the highway, in the cemeteries, parks and school yards. Acres of lawns around mansions continue thick and green as climate migrants flock to our dry desert region but bring their images of estates from other climates with them.
While we talk about how to maintain our valley’s friendly culture with crowds of new arrivals, can we also work to remind everyone (including longtime locals and governments) to look around and see the beauty of where we live and bring that high desert beauty into our own yards and public spaces? Can we share the love of our natural setting by embracing it in our city and county spaces? Can we save some water for the Big Wood, Silver Creek, Magic and our next wildfire?
Elizabeth Jeffery Hailey
I hate to sound the cynic but doesn`t our conservation of water become fuel for the greed of developers?
An y water use restriction should trigger a building moratorium.[innocent]
