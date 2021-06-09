I couldn’t wait for the Melville Minute in Friday’s paper, so it’s a real bummer that Chris Melville is leaving so soon. I often raced to the library for a book he recommended or grabbed a film from Netflix. I’d like to have “Sticky Fingers” played at my funeral, but you couldn’t go wrong with Mark Knopfler. Sadly, you never mentioned “Don’t Forget To Dance” by the Kinks. That is my anthem song and will be in the funeral. So long Chris and “don’t forget to dance.”
Pat Murphy, Blaine County
