The dog population in the Wood River Valley has grown even faster than the human population these past three years, and with it a much greater impact from dog poop.
The residents of our valley have a long tradition of respect for each other and for the environment. Apparently, our newly arrived residents and visitors do not share that tradition. Last week, I retrieved 11 abandoned poop bags along the Sun Valley bike bath and White Clouds trail heads adjacent to the resort, and, this week, an additional 14 poop bags. That does not even include the dog poop left along the edges of the bike path and trails for hikers to step on.
Dog poop is toxic to plants, animals and humans. It contains worms and other diseases, and it does not belong in our environment. As a dog owner, you have a legal and moral duty to clean up after your dog and dispose of the poop in a trash can. Why should you expect your neighbors to pick up after you?
It would help the situation if the Sun Valley Resort installed trash cans and poop bag dispensers at points along the bike path and at trail heads to encourage proper behavior by dog owners.
Dog owners: Please respect your neighbors, our community and our environment by properly disposing of your dogs’ waste.
David H. Anderson
Ketchum
