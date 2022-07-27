In the July 13 edition of the Idaho Mountain Express, an article titled “State reports gains in early reading proficiency” stated that “68.2% of Idaho’s kindergarten through grade three students were at a proficient reading level this past spring.” And, “According to the most recent statistics provided by the State Department of Education, Blaine County sat just below the state average in the Idaho Reading Indicator (IRI) test, with a proficiency percentage at 61.6% in the spring 2021, compared to the state average of 65.9%.”
However, the other way to look at these numbers is that 31.8% of Idaho’s kindergarten through grade three students are not proficient in reading, and 38.4% of Blaine County’s kindergarten through grade three students were not proficient in reading in the spring 2021.
I know we can do better when it comes to reading, especially for Idaho’s youngest students. We must try alternative ways of teaching reading.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Narda you are being too modest here. The method of teaching reading that you invented, Nardagani, should be introduced to all Idaho schools. Idaho ranks 51st in education in the US. Quite an achievement!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In