I’ve lived in the Wood River Valley for over 45 years, running trails for 37 years. Of all the incredible wildlife encounters I’ve experienced, wolves have been the most memorable and magical. They observed but never threatened me or my dogs.
Ranchers claim wolves are killing livestock, yet less than half of 1% of livestock are killed by Idaho’s wolves. According to state investigators, in 2020, wolves likely killed 102 cattle and sheep. Of the 2.8 million cattle and sheep, that means one in 28,000 are killed by wolves, and proven kills are reimbursed. Supported by ranchers, Idaho’s politicians pushed through the bill to kill 90% of Idaho’s wolves. Gov. Little signed it with no comment. We can coexist.
Idaho incentivizes trophy hunters and trappers by providing taxpayer money in the form of grants to pro trophy hunting groups. The grants are used to fund bounties and reimburse hunting expenses, incentivizing the slaughter. Blaine County has a long history of sheep ranching, and that’s just what it is--history. This history needs to be re-written, so we don’t keep making the same mistakes with our fragile natural environment.
