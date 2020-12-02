All right, folks, let’s all just calm down and be grateful for the Hailey folks who are trying to combat the rising COVID cases. I know businesses are suffering. I get that. I also get that wearing a mask and social distancing are not optional. I know the hospitals are overwhelmed. But, please, consider why they are overwhelmed and what you can do to curb this. Nearly nine months into this pandemic, Americans are struggling to keep a roof over their head and feed their families. The very least you can do is wear the mask, so that next Thanksgiving we can celebrate properly.
Thank you.
Andrea Rule
Hailey
