I would like to voice my opinion about the COVID-19 national crisis. If, “we” as in “you and I” choose to ignore the seriousness of this crisis and if we don’t take immediate action on the individual scale, the number of fatalities could rise well into the millions. It could be your spouse, your mother, your father, your children, your grandchildren, brothers and sisters, aunts and uncles, friends and neighbors. Each and every one of you must be willing to do whatever it takes to make sure that we are going above and beyond what has already been imposed by our leaders.
This means looking out for one another, self-isolating our households for at least two to four weeks regardless of exposure. We must “break the chain of transmission” of this newly evolved coronavirus. We have so much technology at our fingertips allowing us to stay connected through social media, video chat, email, text messaging and, of course, our cell phones. We can limit our face-to-face contact immensely if we can all make a promise to one another and stay home!
Lisa Lee
Caldwell, Idaho
