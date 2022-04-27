In the April 15 Express, I read about the Ketchum Urban Renewal Agency's proposal to develop housing on the parking lot on Washington Avenue between First and Second. This proposal defies logic and common sense. Hundreds of cars drive to Ketchum every day. We don’t have enough parking in town right now, and to add 50-70 housing units will only increase that pressure. I am told that construction costs in Ketchum are $1,000 per square foot. It doesn't make any sense to designate the epicenter of Ketchum as “affordable,” when our city core should consist of retail businesses and parking spaces.
There is certainly great need for affordable housing, and a bond issue could be proposed and voted on to finance infrastructure and land purchases south of Bellevue or Shoshone where land costs are not so high. Housing tenants could travel north for work on one of the rather empty buses that go back and forth.
Please do not pass this irrational proposal.
Theodore Waddell
Blaine County
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
I can agree with providing more worker housing in the Bellevue area. But it is not Bellevue's job to house Ketchum workforce; they need to focus on Hailey and Bellevue workers which is why every effort that Ketchum makes shows our understanding that we are all in this together. Those who say that it’s no big deal for workers to live in Shoshone or Twin Falls, etc. are entitled as hell
and it clearly shows in their remarks; clearly ignorant of what it means to live near the bottom of the income curve.
Most workers do NOT drive Teslas, or other electric-powered vehicles. Same for Prius and Honda Civic. They drive older vehicles that are lucky to get 16mpg on the road, less even in town traffic. The distance to just Shoshone is 55 miles; times two is 110 miles. That’s 7 gallons of gas round trip; At $4.50 per gallon
that comes to $31.50 PER DAY. In a year of 260 work days we arrive at a figure of $8190…and that doesn’t
even factor in the cost of maintenance on a car that is driven 28,600 miles annually JUST FOR WORK.
And that is for Shoshone; add 35% to the above figures for someone living in Twin.
Of course we could cut that by more than half by the City buying each long distance worker a Prius…cheaper than building worker housing for them, right? Let’s conveniently forget about quality of living and environmental damage from all this driving, shall we?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In