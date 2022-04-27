In the April 15 Express, I read about the Ketchum Urban Renewal Agency's proposal to develop housing on the parking lot on Washington Avenue between First and Second. This proposal defies logic and common sense. Hundreds of cars drive to Ketchum every day. We don’t have enough parking in town right now, and to add 50-70 housing units will only increase that pressure. I am told that construction costs in Ketchum are $1,000 per square foot. It doesn't make any sense to designate the epicenter of Ketchum as “affordable,” when our city core should consist of retail businesses and parking spaces.

There is certainly great need for affordable housing, and a bond issue could be proposed and voted on to finance infrastructure and land purchases south of Bellevue or Shoshone where land costs are not so high. Housing tenants could travel north for work on one of the rather empty buses that go back and forth.

Please do not pass this irrational proposal.

Theodore Waddell

Blaine County

Load comments