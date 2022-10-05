Having been active in the attempt to control knapweed in Blaine County and the National Forest, I have learned that there is only one effective way to control knapweed in an area in which it has had years of neglect and where toxic chemical application is not an option (dry areas of the Preserve). Note that the mowing has only produced shorter plants which still go to seed later in the season. Mowing possibly produces a false sense of control because the short plants are less visible. There is a path to effective control. Please consider that after a limited number of years of increased irrigated land in the currently dry areas knapweed would be effectively eliminated or reduced to a problem that might be controlled by June work parties. After those few years, the irrigation of the restored natural area could be finally eliminated.
The seasonal meander in the natural area will not, as some planners seem to believe, control the knapweed. Evidence of this is in the spring-wet and summer-dry areas of the Big Wood River. Ask any fishing guide! The expense and water this would require should pay off very effectively in a very few years.
Observation would suggest that this plan would also control most other noxious dry land weeds until the land could go naturally dry successfully.
