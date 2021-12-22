Helios Corporation bought Warm Springs Ranch many years ago at an inflated price with the intent of developing the property with a high-end hotel and villas. Unexpectedly, the owner of Helios passed away and his wife graciously decided to allow the Warm Springs Golf Course to become a “Dog Park” on this private property and to maintain it until a buyer could be found. The Ketchum residents didn’t realize a wonderful gift this was, if only intended to be temporary.
Fortunately, there was a local land investor who understood the probability that this development would never happen and was financially sound enough to take the “risk” to purchase the property at a discount to the previous price paid by Helios. This afforded him the opportunity to develop a portion of the property and “OFFER” the balance of the property (65 acres of the old golf course) to the community for preservation as a park.
Mr. Bob Brennan has owned and cared for this property at his expense for two years with the intention from the start that these 65 acres would end up in public hands, “if the community wanted to invest in it for the long term.” Mr. Brennan offered it at “below market” price with one year to raise the funds.
The Warm Springs Ranch Committee has raised $5.5 Million to date. Mr. Brennan recently made the generous offer to reduce the purchase price of the land by $1 million provided $6.5 million is reached by Dec. 31, 2021. If this goal is reached, the ultimate objective, with the reduced purchase price of the land to $8 million, would include a new irrigation system and Warm Springs Creek restoration at an estimated total price of $9 million.
Mr. Brennan is a “God-send” to this community to have had the vision to buy this property at the “right price” allowing him to be able to offer the 65 acres to the community at a “below amrket” price and save this unique parcel of land for all to enjoy for eternity.
Furthermore, it is very interesting to note that the Helios Foundation, the previous owner, has contributed to the fundraising effort to purchase the property from Mr. Brennan, as they believe he is the right person to make this “opportunity” happen for the community.
As you reflect on your year-end giving options, please consider a donation towards this wonderful asset for the Wood River Valley residents future enjoyment in perpetuity.
Thank you to the over 300 contributors that have already committed to this great endeavor.
Bob Burkheimer, Ketchum
