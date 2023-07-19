I was shocked to read that the city of Sun Valley is considering not to contribute to the Wagon Days celebration next year! This celebration is part of our historical heritage about the ore wagons coming down Trail Creek—didn’t they come right through Sun Valley?
The parade actually assembles in the Sun Valley horse pasture, and begins on Sun Valley Road across from Sun Valley's Festival Meadow. The horse show before the parade is held in a Sun Valley pasture across the road. And at the end of the parade, it crosses the border and goes back in to Sun Valley down Saddle Road, to where it started, also in Sun Valley!
This is not just “another nonprofit” but a part of our valley’s history. Let’s reconsider!
There seems to be a bigger trend here. Neither Hailey nor SV seem interested in working with Ketchum on almost anything. The one thing they all cooperate on is the SVASB (taxing locals to subsidize tourism).
@Perry - Please explain the nexus of Ketchum's taxation to tourism. Thanks.
Because Ketchum has chosen a sales tax in addition to a lodging tax, locals end up paying about 27% of the overall LOT and about 40% of the sales tax. Because they put a sales tax on locals instead of raising the lodging tax means locals subsidize both the tourist and the AirBNB owners. This is directly opposite of the legislative intention of the LOT, which was meant to tax tourists to compensate locals for the burden of tourism.
@Perry - The problem with your theory is that the LOT was "voter approved," notwithstanding our efforts to defeat it. The LOT should have been left to expire, instead of renewed for five years.
