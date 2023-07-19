I was shocked to read that the city of Sun Valley is considering not to contribute to the Wagon Days celebration next year! This celebration is part of our historical heritage about the ore wagons coming down Trail Creek—didn’t they come right through Sun Valley?

The parade actually assembles in the Sun Valley horse pasture, and begins on Sun Valley Road across from Sun Valley's Festival Meadow. The horse show before the parade is held in a Sun Valley pasture across the road. And at the end of the parade, it crosses the border and goes back in to Sun Valley down Saddle Road, to where it started, also in Sun Valley!

This is not just “another nonprofit” but a part of our valley’s history. Let’s reconsider!

