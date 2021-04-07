According to the letter by Walt Denekas in the March 24 issue, the voting bill H.R.1 currently under congressional consideration would actually increase voter fraud.
And how does he back his statement up? Completely random and anecdotal “evidence” based on his experience decades ago while living in Chicago and New Jersey.
While he claims he’s “learned a thing or two,” his fact-free argument sounds a lot more like the unsubstantiated claims that the 2020 election was rigged and that Joe Biden didn’t really garner more votes for president in November.
Most logical policy debates involve facts and data that can be used to strengthen one’s argument. Walt didn’t offer any in his letter because the facts and data simply don’t support his claim.
Here are the facts: Widespread voter fraud is extremely rare and laws to make voting easier have not proven to increase voter fraud.
What false allegations like these really do is make it harder for eligible Americans to participate in elections.
Exhibit A: new state laws popping up like the one in Georgia under the guise of addressing nonexistent voter fraud that simply make voting more difficult for people of color and minorities.
Another fact: This nation has a long history of disenfranchising minority citizens via Jim Crow laws.
Sounds to me that legislation like H.R.1 is needed now more than ever.
Edwin Vining
Ketchum
