Two weeks ago, the Mountain Express published an editorial (“Congress should pass new voting rights act,” March 10, 2021) endorsing HR 1, the proposed voting rights bill. The most charitable comment I can make about that endorsement is that the editors didn’t read the bill.
Having spent 17 years in and around Chicago, statistically the most corrupt city in America, and 27 more in New Jersey, the second most corrupt state in the U.S., I’ve learned a thing or two about voter fraud, and HR 1 not only encourages the most common forms of voter fraud, it makes it illegal for states and localities to prevent it.
In Chicago, even kids used to joke that the best thing about living in Chicago was you don’t lose your vote when you die. HR 1 doesn’t specifically prohibit removing dead voters from the rolls, but it does prohibit removing voters from the rolls for not voting, which pretty much gets the same result.
If it’s true that requiring voter ID discriminates against minorities, maybe Congress should make it illegal to card people buying beer or wine. This might allow a handful of people over 21 to buy a six-pack without an ID, but it’s sure to produce an explosion in underage drinking.
Since HR 1 mandates same-day voter registration, but prohibits ID checking, it guarantees that unscrupulous politicians will bus voters—citizens or not—from one precinct to another, knowing those multiple illegal votes cannot be challenged.
I’m pretty sure HR 1 won’t pass the Senate, but if it does and becomes law, future U.S. elections will be as corrupt as those in any banana republic.
Walt Denekas
Hailey
