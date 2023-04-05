We’ve all been seeing it for some time now—not enough people to work in our restaurants, retail stores, and the service sectors. It is visible everywhere. Businesses have resorted to limited hours or long waiting times for service. How many of you have grumbled about this? In the Wood River Valley, lack of affordable housing is a key factor. May 16, Election Day, will be here soon with a ballot measure addressing Housing and Air.
The ‘Yes for Housing and Air’ ballot measures in Sun Valley, Ketchum and Hailey, call for renewing the existing "1% for Air" local-option tax and reallocating the proceeds to 0.5% for workforce housing and 0.5% for air service support. We have seen the success of the "1% for Air" local-option tax with reliable flights into our Valley. But without a workforce to sustain the needs of our Valley, the quality of life we all cherish, disappears.
By voting "Yes," these measures will extend the current "1% for Air" local-option tax and split the tax revenue equally between initiatives that bolster workforce housing and maintain air service.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Except it won’t. The money that Ms. Brown says goes to Air, doesn’t go to Air. Most of it goes to VSV to promote tourism, or goes into a bank account. Right now nothing goes to promote air services. This is the “big lie” that is being used to garner support for the referendums.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In