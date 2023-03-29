Voters in Ketchum, Sun Valley and Hailey will have the opportunity to decide if the 1% for Air local-option tax should be renewed and reallocated with the proceeds split between 0.5% for workforce housing and 0.5% for air service.

You will hear many reasons to vote no for air, and no for funding for housing. Housing for our workforce has become a crisis. It took many years to get to this point, though COVID accelerated the problem. In the last couple of years, we have seen more collaboration. More housing is on the horizon for our hospital workers, our teachers, our first responders, and those who live and work in our county. For those burdened by the cost of housing, relief is too slow. Incentives for homeowners to rent long term to locals is helping. We cannot let up on the momentum to offer housing stability to more of our workers who anchor our community.

Perhaps the tax on short-term rentals and hotel rooms should be increased. But that is not on the ballot. Vote for something that will move the dial. Vote yes to split the 1% for Air between housing and air. Compromise will get us further than complaints.

