Voters in Ketchum, Sun Valley and Hailey will have the opportunity to decide if the 1% for Air local-option tax should be renewed and reallocated with the proceeds split between 0.5% for workforce housing and 0.5% for air service.
You will hear many reasons to vote no for air, and no for funding for housing. Housing for our workforce has become a crisis. It took many years to get to this point, though COVID accelerated the problem. In the last couple of years, we have seen more collaboration. More housing is on the horizon for our hospital workers, our teachers, our first responders, and those who live and work in our county. For those burdened by the cost of housing, relief is too slow. Incentives for homeowners to rent long term to locals is helping. We cannot let up on the momentum to offer housing stability to more of our workers who anchor our community.
Perhaps the tax on short-term rentals and hotel rooms should be increased. But that is not on the ballot. Vote for something that will move the dial. Vote yes to split the 1% for Air between housing and air. Compromise will get us further than complaints.
And so it begins. There is going to be a lot of lobbying for this, some of it organized by people who are paid by the taxpayer, which is of questionable ethics. I had suggested tabling any tax on locals to subsidize tourism, and put this referendum up as only a vote for subsidizing housing. The Air fund is sitting on millions of dollars in unspent money. VSV budget—the largest beneficiary of 1% for Air, is $2.4mm this year. We could have put all the money into housing. But The Ketchum Council refuses to do that. They are insistent that we tax ourselves to promote ever more intense tourism use of our town. They tried to do this last year in the failed referendum, and they are trying to do it again with this one. Voting NO is the only way to tell them that we don’t approved of their all tourism, all the time, at any cost, policies. We get to vote for two new council seats this fall, and hopefully we will get some people who will put Ketchum on the path of improving the quality of life for the people who live here.
It would be interesting to see Hailey`s pass and Ketchum`s fail.
No to Manipulation/ No to Air
The Ketchum Council has organized a “citizen’s committee” to lobby for the LOT throughout the WRV. It includes people who have been paid by Ketchum taxpayers and it includes more people than what the IME listed last week. They are going to organize a door to door campaign, with many people who are not Ketchum residents doing the knocking. If you think the way it is being done is bad governance, (as I do), writing letters to the IME for publication is likely to be higher impact than posting comments online.
