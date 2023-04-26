The housing problem we are grappling with is not just a Wood River Valley problem. Many resort communities are dealing with the high cost of workforce housing. Local businesses and services will continue to struggle if we don't begin to address the problem.
Our collective quality of life will decline over time. We will lack the services (from doctors to police officers, from restaurant workers to teachers) that we have become accustomed to because candidates won't be able to afford housing. Many comparable resort markets have had a head start in addressing this problem. We can't fall behind.
There is no easy solution. It will take the community, local government and businesses all working together to make an impact. Thankfully, all parties in the valley are showing a willingness to come together. That is why I am voting "yes" on the LOT for housing and air.
With no oversight the LOT tax for housing seems a subversive ploy to siphon revenue toward developers, contractors and the Relators Pac.
"Local businesses and services will continue to struggle if we don't begin to address the problem." Sorry Charlie, but that boat sailed decades ago.
Thankfully, all parties in the valley are showing a willingness to come together. No their not , their looking for a public bail out, which is not "working together" it's business welfare.
"by voting "yes," we will start addressing the problem." Nope won't even close.
It will take 10's of million to address work force housing.
"remember, 75% plus of this tax is paid for by our visitors - not our residents.". Ketchum maybe a tourist town, but Hailey and Bellevue are worker towns, why should they have to subordinate Ketchums lack of vision.
"Our collective quality of life will decline over time." In case you don't get out much. take a look at the over crowding and congestion on the highway.
The author does not seem to be aware that the majority of the 1% goes to tourism promotion, not air support, and that the air support money has several years of payments just sitting in a bank account--over $2mm worth. This is a referendum being pushed on people with important facts withheld from the public.
