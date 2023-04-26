The housing problem we are grappling with is not just a Wood River Valley problem. Many resort communities are dealing with the high cost of workforce housing. Local businesses and services will continue to struggle if we don't begin to address the problem.

Our collective quality of life will decline over time. We will lack the services (from doctors to police officers, from restaurant workers to teachers) that we have become accustomed to because candidates won't be able to afford housing. Many comparable resort markets have had a head start in addressing this problem. We can't fall behind.

There is no easy solution. It will take the community, local government and businesses all working together to make an impact. Thankfully, all parties in the valley are showing a willingness to come together. That is why I am voting "yes" on the LOT for housing and air.

Load comments