I hope Ketchum voters vote "yes" on Tuesday, May 17—Election Day—to dedicate new LOT funding for workforce housing. It is the only chance we have to raise money to address our lack of affordable housing and the employee shortage that is forcing long-time businesses, even profitable ones such as Perry’s, to close. Since the pandemic, our restaurant’s profits have increased by 40%, but we are closing because Paula and I couldn’t keep working 80 hours a week doing the jobs that we couldn’t find employees to fill.

The reality is that every business in Ketchum is facing staff shortages and we must act now by passing the housing LOT to keep our vitality from slipping away. Although not a silver bullet, passing the Ketchum LOT will enable the city to tackle new housing initiatives and add more workforce housing options, which will make a difference. I appreciate the fact that the city is working regionally with other jurisdictions to find options and is building broad community partnerships in addressing the housing crisis.

I hope you will help preserve our local businesses by voting yes in the May 17 Ketchum election. Housing makes community; local eateries and small businesses create vitality. This is one of the most important votes you can make.

Keith Perry

Ketchum

