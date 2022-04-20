I hope Ketchum voters vote "yes" on Tuesday, May 17—Election Day—to dedicate new LOT funding for workforce housing. It is the only chance we have to raise money to address our lack of affordable housing and the employee shortage that is forcing long-time businesses, even profitable ones such as Perry’s, to close. Since the pandemic, our restaurant’s profits have increased by 40%, but we are closing because Paula and I couldn’t keep working 80 hours a week doing the jobs that we couldn’t find employees to fill.
The reality is that every business in Ketchum is facing staff shortages and we must act now by passing the housing LOT to keep our vitality from slipping away. Although not a silver bullet, passing the Ketchum LOT will enable the city to tackle new housing initiatives and add more workforce housing options, which will make a difference. I appreciate the fact that the city is working regionally with other jurisdictions to find options and is building broad community partnerships in addressing the housing crisis.
I hope you will help preserve our local businesses by voting yes in the May 17 Ketchum election. Housing makes community; local eateries and small businesses create vitality. This is one of the most important votes you can make.
Keith Perry
Ketchum
The LOT should go up—on tourists. Instead, Ketchum plans to raise taxes on locals to over $2.5mm per year. The economics of this LOT is that it will cost local businesses more than it will raise in revenues. It will put the retail sales tax at 8.75%—-one of the highest in the nation—in excess of any jurisdiction in CA. It didn’t have to be this way. The City could have raised the lodging tax on tourists. This is a mess. Vote “against” taxing locals and send a message to the City Council that a Local Option Tax should be what it is supposed to be—a tax on tourists to contribute to their costs on the community. Not the other way around.
