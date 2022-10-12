Odds are the worse day of your life was just another workday for Ron Taylor.
Heart attack, car crash, drug overdose, domestic violence, house fire, Ron Taylor with 30 years as a paramedic firefighter has seen it.
Ron has a deeper understanding of the human condition than most, and certainly more than his opponent for the Idaho State Senate.
While folks in Lincoln and Jerome counties may think that Blaine County is the home of the liberal elite, 99% of Blaine County residents work a job, raise their kids, get old and die like everyone else in District 26.
Ron knows that government is the least efficient way to get things done, but he understands that sometimes government is the only way to get things done. That is why Ron is for effective government with a light touch.
Ron is steady, thoughtful, and reliable. He knows an emergency when he sees it and knows to carefully consider options. While a quiet person by nature, Ron does not back down to the loud voices in the room. It is time to remove the bombastic blowhards from Idaho State government. Ron Taylor is the best choice for Idaho State Senate, District 26.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In