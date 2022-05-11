Last summer, I was a non-voting member of the Democratic committee to nominate candidates for the county clerk position. We interviewed four candidates, and Stephen McDougall Graham was clearly the best candidate/applicant of the group. His opponent (who is not related to our state senator) only made the top three because one of the applicants said she would not run for this office this year.
After the internal interview process last August, the three Blaine County Commissioners (Greenberg, Fosbury and McCleary) agreed with our recommendation and voted unanimously to appoint Stephen McDougall Graham to the office.
Stephen has a master’s in public policy from Georgetown and has proven that he has the skills to do the job exceptionally well. The county clerk job is extensive and includes serving as: the Clerk of the District Court and the Blaine County Commission, the Chief Budget Officer and auditor, the County Recorder, the Chief Elections Official, and managing indigent and veteran services. Of significant importance is that the County Clerk manages the $40 million budget. We must have someone with thorough financial experience and a commitment to free and fair elections in this role, and Stephen is the right person to continue in this position. He was recently endorsed by Conservation Voters for Idaho because of his desire to keep our access to the ballot safe and protected.
Please join me in choosing the Democratic ballot and voting for Stephen McDougall Graham in the primary election next week. Early voting takes place at the County Courthouse until Friday, May 13 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can also vote at your regular polling location on Tuesday, May 17 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Molly Page
Hailey
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In