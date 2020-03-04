The Idaho Presidential Primary is on Tuesday, March 10th. It’s time for us to make a choice about who is at the top of the ticket and will lead our country in a new direction.
Early voting is happening now at the County Courthouse from 8am to 5pm, and closes at 5pm on Friday, March 6th. Election day is Tuesday, March 10th from 8am to 8pm at your precinct location. Go to www.co.blaine.id.us/196/Elections to find your precinct.
We are lucky to have same-day voter registration in Idaho, so if you haven’t voted before, this is an excellent opportunity to start. To register, you’ll need to bring a license, passport or government-issued ID and a utility bill with your physical address on it.
Whoever your candidate is, it’s important to exercise the fundamental right to vote this year.
Molly Page, Hailey
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In