Our community has always supported our firefighters and emergency workers. We are deeply grateful for their contribution to the safety of our community.
However, we have three fire departments in the south valley. All do the same thing: fight fires and provide emergency services. Wood River Fire Protection District (WRFPD) is now asking its voters to pass a $17 million bond for a new fire station for their department. This will cost its average taxpayer an additional $743 per year.
But according to a [2011] study commissioned by Hailey, Bellevue and WRFPD, this duplication of services is not in the best interests of our community. That study, which cost $48,000, concluded that these three fire departments should consolidate. That way, citizens will receive better fire and emergency services at a lower cost. A win-win for our community.
Unfortunately, the city of Hailey and the WRFPD commissioners have ignored the conclusion of the study. They have also ignored a [2020] citizen survey that showed that a whopping 95% of citizens support consolidation of these fire departments.
Voting "no" on the bond will send a clear message to our local elected representatives: “We the People” support firefighters and emergency workers, but we don't support wasteful duplication of infrastructure and services. Three fire departments are not helping us be safer, in fact, it is doing the opposite.
If we can make consolidation happen, we can plan for the right infrastructure, and build it together.
Early voting began May 2 at the Blaine County Courthouse first floor. Regular voting is Tuesday, May 17, Community Campus in Hailey or Bellevue Elementary. For voting location call 208-788-5510.
Your voice is needed. Please vote “No.”
Diane Barker
Hailey
Editor's note: Diane Barker is a former board member of the Wood River/Sawtooth Area EMS Association
