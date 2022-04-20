I am writing to support Blaine County Clerk candidate Stephen McDougall Graham. As a business owner who relies every day on the Clerk’s Office, it is extremely important to me who leads the office. I believe that Stephen brings mature leadership and stability to the workplace.
Since McDougall Graham was appointed in 2021, I have noticed a positive difference in my interactions with the staff, and that comes from leadership. We have always enjoyed a good relationship with the Clerk’s Office, but I am particularly pleased that Stephen remains committed to keeping his recording staff available for five days a week to process transactions when other Blaine County offices are closed on Fridays. Title companies need regular business hours to service the real estate industry, so this is critical. Stephen is committed to modernizing the Clerk’s Office, preserving historic records and improving public access.
I am impressed by Stephen McDougall Graham’s enthusiasm to tackle the five different jobs for which he is responsible for—clerk, recorder, auditor, and budget officer, among others. This is a tall task for anyone, but he has the education, new ideas and commitment to public service that make a difference. Let’s keep him in the job.
Please join me in voting for Stephen McDougall Graham.
Daryl Fauth
Hailey
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In