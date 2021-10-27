Want to keep Ketchum thriving long into the future? Join me and vote for Courtney Hamilton for City Council. Courtney works with passion to incorporate sustainability, energy resilience, and local affordability into the policies and planning of Ketchum. Her commitment to keep Ketchum livable benefits us all now and will help ensure that our kids will also be able to work hard and play hard here too. For example, to promote and support our professional young leaders, Courtney co-founded the Wood River Valley Young Professionals Network, which spurs greater community engagement in strong and professional young leaders. I’m inspired to have a young and optimistic leader tirelessly open to talking and tackling our issues. I want an inclusive and resilient Ketchum -vote for Courtney.
Patti Lousen, Ketchum
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In