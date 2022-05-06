I have known Gretchen Stinnett all of her life. She is a smart, cheerful, energetic woman who faces challenges head on. Gretchen is the right choice for this diverse position.
She has proven her commitment to our county by her involvement in this community with her long time volunteer work for local organizations. Gretchen’s long time banking background and her position in the Clerk’s Office for over five years have given her the opportunity to grow and to serve our public competently, fairly and with impeccable integrity.
Make your vote count. Please vote in the basement at the County Courthouse now through May 13, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m., and on Tuesday, May 17, at your local polling place, 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. Sample ballots available at co.blaine.id.us. Clerk/Auditor/Recorder; Elections Office
I support Gretchen Stinnett for the position of Blaine County Clerk.
Valdi Pace
Blaine County Assessor, 1998-2018
