Idaho has always been the poster child of conservative values for the Northwest—values that place a high priority on protecting our children, our elderly, our agriculture and our water. The things that make Idaho the "The Gem State." That is why it is so important for all of us in Jerome, Lincoln and Blaine Counties to stand up and be counted when it comes to hometown conservative values.
We are fortunate in District 26 to have Republican candidates like Laurie Lickley for Senate, Jack Nelsen and Mike Pohanka for the House of Representatives. These are the folks that have the leadership skills, integrity, honesty and home town values that we all cherish in Idaho. So with the experience these people bring to the table in agriculture, leadership, water management, education and law enforcement, District 26 will be in good hands.
Let's keep Idaho a safe place to raise a family. Vote for Idaho and her future. Vote for Laurie Lickley, Mike Pohanka and Jack Nelsen in Legislative District 26 on Nov. 8, and let's keep Idaho the special place she is and has been.
