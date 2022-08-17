As an educator for the Blaine County School District for 27 years, I know how important it is to have confidence in your school environment. My goal was to make sure that my students were learning. I didn’t want to worry about the air conditioning or the condition of the roof over our heads.
That is why it is so important to vote yes on Aug. 30 (or early vote starting Aug. 15) because we want to ensure teachers and students are safe in all of our buildings.
As a tax payer, I want to make sure that we continue to invest in our schools. Delaying improvements will just cost the taxpayers more.
