The first responder through my gate was Ron Taylor. I needed medical aid, and I knew then I was in skilled and professional hands. Thank you, Ron.
Serving as state senator, Ron Taylor will continue with demonstrated leadership and dedication to serve the people of Idaho.
Vote for Ron Taylor, because when the alarm goes off, competence is a big deal. And when Ron gets the call, he gives it his all.
