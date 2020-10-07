As a candidate and an individual, I believe Kiki has the moral vision and ethical clarity to be our next county commissioner.
Mary Jameson, Hailey
The lawsuit, filed by Ms. Tidwell, against Blaine Co, BCHA and ARCH has cost our county over 500 hours of work by our county prosecuting attorney’s office and clerk’s office over the past two years, forcing them to pay for outside help to manage their regular workload. This case has cost Blaine County Housing Authority $59,628.85 and has cost ARCH community housing $53,500 to defend themselves against Ms. Tidwell. This does not include the time spent by staff in responding to the demands of this suit. These taxpayer and community funds would be far better spent solving bigger problems. Regardless of the intent, or tactics Ms. Tidwell has employed, this lawsuit has cost our county dearly.
