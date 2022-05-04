There is no better candidate for Blaine County Clerk than Gretchen Stinnett. Gretchen possesses the commitment and qualifications needed to be our county clerk. Not only does she have hands-on training and experience, but she also has thorough knowledge of our community’s history and unique needs because she was born and raised in the Wood River Valley. Gretchen has 25 years of auditing and budgeting financial experience and has worked in the county clerk’s office for the past five years.
The county clerk is crucial to our community’s success. County clerks have a substantial responsibilities. They record documents, do all the finances and budget, and serve as clerk of the courts, commissioners and elections. In addition, they now oversee grants for the county.
Ms. Stinnett’s valuable expertise saves taxpayers from costly mistakes made by inexperience. This lack of experience can have a negative impact on the amount taxpayers are already burdened with. Having a strong work history in this field benefits everyone. The kind of representation we want in our county clerk’s office should be dedicated to the field and not politically driven. I am not willing to take a risk on someone whose lack of experience could be detrimental to our county. An appointed seat is not an elected one, and now we get to decide who is the best person for the job. I know I will choose experience over a degree in an alternate field.
I want someone who is professional, dedicated, experienced and committed to making Blaine County fiscally responsible and fairly represented. That is why I am voting for Gretchen Stinnett and strongly encourage you to do the same.
Patty Gilman
Bellevue
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In