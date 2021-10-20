There are two school board seats up for election on Nov. 2. Early voting started on Monday at the Blaine County Courthouse and runs Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. until Oct 29. Election day is Tues. Nov 2 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at your regular polling location. Please remember that you have to live in the zone to vote for a school board candidate.
Dan Turner and Blanca Romero Green are the best choices for these seats.
Dan currently sits on the school board and represents Zone 4, which includes: Deer Creek, Cloverly and Treasure Lanes, Zinc Spur, Star Weather, Greenhorn, Downtown and West Ketchum, Warm Springs, Board Ranch, Spur/Latigo Lanes, Big Wood Golf Course, Hulen Meadows and west of 75 up to Chocolate Gulch.
Dan’s background in finance makes him a tremendous asset to our current school board. He remains focused on the district finances and budget, ensuring our tax dollars are spent wisely. Dan was part of the school board that brought in the new District Leadership team this year. We are already feeling the positive impacts of this.
Blanca Romero Green is running for the Zone 2 School Board seat. This zone is primarily Woodside in Hailey, but also includes Poverty Flat and sections of Muldoon and Slaughterhouse Canyons and the south side of Croy Canyon Road.
Blanca works as a Program Manager at the Hunger Coalition and has become a leader in the LatinX community. Forty-four percent of the students in our school district are Hispanic or Latino(a). Blanca believes that keeping our kids safely in school is important, and she will strive to close the academic gap.
Both Dan and Blanca represent the best of our community and deserve our support.
Molly Page, Hailey
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In