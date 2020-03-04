Idaho voters have a unique opportunity on March 10. Their votes can actually affect the national Democratic presidential election.
Idaho can make a bold statement to the rest of the nation—we choose moderation, efficient and honest government and respect for the rule of law. We choose proven competence, needed health and education and economic reforms and return to civility.
The “dizzying choice” among seven or eight Democratic contenders is simpler than it seems: reform or revolution? Competence or inexperience? Predictable or unproven policies? Civility or confrontation?
As I review those questions, I plan to vote for Mike Bloomberg in the Idaho presidential primary.
Mike proposes real health care for all Americans, real immigration reform for Dreamers and others willing to embrace our values, real solutions to climate change and practical corporate and personal tax reform.
Just as important, Mike stands for competent government.
The reason so many mayors around the U.S. support Mike is his actions as the three-term mayor of New York City. His fairness, toughness and collegiality show who he is and the president he will be.
From Boston to Baltimore and Anchorage to Arlington, his personal money has helped fight climate change, championed a range of public health initiatives, promoted new programs in cities and schools and helped scores of arts and cultural institutions stay open. Those years of political and charitable giving prove he means what he says.
Remember to vote on March 10.
Nicholas Miller, Hailey
Never mind...it doesn't matter now. But go ahead and vote for him!
Odd, that in mostly-gun-friendly Idaho, you didn't mention one of Mike's main platforms; 'gun control'. Like how much soda you drink, Mike has a need to control people, and he can't do that when people are free to own firearms as guaranteed by the 2nd amendment.
