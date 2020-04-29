With concerns about health and safety during the COVID-19 pandemic, voting early via absentee ballot for the May 19 Idaho primary election is a wise decision to avoid lines while protecting yourself and your neighbors. It’s simple and fast. You can also register to vote online. Go online to idahovotes.gov and request an absentee ballot.
Here are some tips and things you need to make the request online:
• You will need a valid Idaho-issued state ID (driver’s license or ID card).
• You will also need the last four digits of your Social Security number.
• Use Google Chrome, as requested by the site.
• Make the request during nonpeak hours, as the site is experiencing high traffic during business hours.
• You must make your request by Friday, May 8, at 5 p.m., same date if you use a paper form.
• If you make your request today, be patient. Ballots will arrive in the mail.
• Voting by mail protects all of us by allowing us to stay at home and make our choice in the election.
Kerrin McCall
Ketchum
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In