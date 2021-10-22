Carol and I ask our many friends and colleagues in Blaine County School District Zone 4 to cast your vote on Nov. 2 for Dan Turner for Trustee in Zone 4.
Dan has been a Trustee for two years and has demonstrated an extraordinary commitment to fiscal responsibility and to reducing costs; to respecting and supporting teachers; to raising the school achievement scores of all students; and to preparing students to become adults and more involved members of their community.
I worked with Dan for two years on the BCSD Finance Committee before he became a trustee, and there is no one I’d rather have managing how taxpayer dollars are spent than Dan. Show your support for education, fiscal management, and the future of Blaine County and vote for Dan Turner.
We know School District elections sometimes seem less important than those of county commissioners, mayors, and city councils but we firmly believe that no local elected office is more important to education in Blaine County, and to the future capability of the community, than that of a School Board Trustee. To get the best candidates, you have to go to the polls and vote for them. Please go to the polls Nov. 2, or vote absentee earlier, for Dan.
Len and Carol Harlig, Scottsdale, Arizona
